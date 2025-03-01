Insider Selling: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.