National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold FY2027 Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX opened at C$9.27 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.16.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

