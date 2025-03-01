Lauren Antonoff Sells 14,091 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 293,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,388,238.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LIF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Life360 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

