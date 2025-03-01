Insider Buying: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Chairman Buys 8,231 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.