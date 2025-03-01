Insider Buying: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Chairman Buys 8,231 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

