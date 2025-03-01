Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 7,517,168 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Waystar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waystar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

