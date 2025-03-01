Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 7,517,168 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of Waystar stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAY
Institutional Trading of Waystar
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Waystar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waystar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.