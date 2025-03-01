StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
