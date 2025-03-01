StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.