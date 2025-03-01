Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 38,924 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,005,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,750,646 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,692.64. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $1,047,834.08.

On Tuesday, December 10th, David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $207,897.00.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

