CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of CBLL opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBLL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

