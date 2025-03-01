Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $246.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.42. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

