Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,198.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 119.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,322.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 219,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $74.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.