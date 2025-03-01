IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,970 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,730,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

