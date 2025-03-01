Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9,603.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $89.93 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.