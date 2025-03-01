IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

