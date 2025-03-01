IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.