IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

