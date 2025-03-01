Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 323,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,528,625. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,193 shares of company stock valued at $52,833,048 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $24,081,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

