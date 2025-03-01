17,678 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.