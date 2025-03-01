Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Shares of NSRGY opened at $96.50 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
