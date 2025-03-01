Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
NYSE:TS opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.72.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
