Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 6,778 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,264,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after buying an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $111.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.53%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

