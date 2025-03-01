Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Up 103.2% in February

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UFO opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

