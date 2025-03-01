Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Decreases By 51.3%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

