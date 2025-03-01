Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Down 3.7 %
Viomi Technology stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
