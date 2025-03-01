Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s current price.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CPRX stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

