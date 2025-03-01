Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,805. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,904,129.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,251,943 shares in the company, valued at $32,022,629.46. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,853 shares of company stock worth $11,655,336. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

