Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $87.13 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

