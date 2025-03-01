Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total transaction of $1,091,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,944.24. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,625. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.08 and its 200 day moving average is $233.53. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

