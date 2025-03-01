Nwam LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,764.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.