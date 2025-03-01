iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stake Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $29.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

