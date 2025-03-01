Nwam LLC Sells 232 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,495,308.62. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $4,465,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,705,779.25. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PM opened at $155.26 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $158.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $241.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

