Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

