Nwam LLC Purchases 14,244 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 181.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
SCHX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
