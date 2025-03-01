Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MLTX Q1 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.28.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

