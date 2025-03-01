What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ABUS FY2029 Earnings?

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $653.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 13,241,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 373,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 8,740,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 353,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

