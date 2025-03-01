Insider Buying: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Acquires 230,872 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 230,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,936,042.34.

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.28. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$19.79 and a 12-month high of C$29.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.73.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

