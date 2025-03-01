TJX Companies Q1 EPS Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

