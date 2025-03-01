What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Autoliv Q1 Earnings?

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

NYSE ALV opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

