Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for ROK FY2027 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.00. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.55.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $287.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.35. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $516,502.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at $23,825,271.03. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,540 shares of company stock worth $1,935,134 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

