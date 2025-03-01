Nuvectis Pharma FY2028 EPS Forecast Lowered by Roth Capital

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s FY2029 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,612,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,276,400. This represents a 0.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 261,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,825 over the last ninety days. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Featured Stories

