ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $54.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in ExlService by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

