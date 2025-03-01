Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Certara has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,590 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $27,292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,852,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Certara by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after buying an additional 1,651,076 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

