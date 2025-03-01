US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 6,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance
UFIV opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $50.02.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1694 dividend. This is an increase from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
