Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 58,700.0% in February

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 58,700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
