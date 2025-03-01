Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 58,700.0% in February

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 58,700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

