LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,992.00 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.