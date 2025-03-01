Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

TYL stock opened at $607.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $13,548,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

