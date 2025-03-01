Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $116.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $98.97 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.