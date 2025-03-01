Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $164.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE BAH opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

