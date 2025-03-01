Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

