Sidoti Csr Has Optimistic Outlook of HVT Q4 Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $373.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 149.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,956,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.