FY2027 Earnings Estimate for THTX Issued By Leede Financial

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Theratechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

